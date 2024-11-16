OndoDecides2024: Voting Ends, Sorting, Counting Commences

Share

Voting process has finally ended in the ongoing Ondo State Governorship election as sorting and counting of electoral materials set to commence across the Local Government Areas of the State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the sorting process has started at Olaniyan Street, Unit 54, Ward 007, Ondo West LGA.

However, controversy erupts in the polling unit over the validity of a vote as ballot print crosses the party box. Some supporters and voters argue whether to accept the ballot or not.

Furthermore, the sorting of Ballots has also begun at St Stephen Primary School, Ijomu Akure South.

The process is also ongoing at Unit 009, Ward 007, Owodunni/Iluyemi Lodasa, Ondo West LGA.

There are 2,053,061 registered voters in the state, according to INEC which said it would deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to avoid malpractice.

