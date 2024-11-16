OndoDecides2024: Voting Begins In Idanre LG

Share

As voters come out in numbers to cast their vote in the ongoing Ondo State gubernatorial election, the Alade Ward 02, Idanre Local Government Area has started voting with the first voter casting his vote at about 8.41 am.

Saturday Telegraph reports that before the commencement of the voting process, prospective voters had stormed the polling centre to check their names displayed on the wall.

By 8.30 am, over 50 voters were already in queue awaiting their turn to vote.

However, INEC ad hoc staff at the polling unit had earlier addressed the voters on the procedures.

Advising on how to properly fold their ballot papers without exposing the candidate they voted for before dropping the paper in the ballot box.

