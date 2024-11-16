OndoDecides2024: Ugbonla Jetty Transforms Into Trading Hub

Share

On Saturday morning, residents of Ugbonla in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have turned the usually bustling jetty into a vibrant trading hub on election day.

The jetty, which serves as a critical transit point for voters journeying from upland areas to riverine communities, was filled with activity as people moved to cast their votes.

Traders took advantage of the foot traffic, setting up temporary stalls to cater to the needs of passersby.

A trader known only as Bose who spoke with newsmen highlighted the dual-purpose nature of the day.

She said, “People are passing through here this morning and after the election. So we can trade before we go to cast our votes and return after the election.”

The jetty is not only a commercial centre but also a strategic route for key political figures.

Saturday Telegraph earlier reported that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate has cast his vote in Obenla, Ilaje Local Government.

The governor along with the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka; former governorship candidate Chief Olusola Oke; and other notable politicians used the same route to travel to their communities and polling units.

With voting underway across Ondo State, including major hubs like Akure South and Ilaje, the election marks a significant moment for residents, combining daily life with the essential democratic process.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and local security agencies have assured voters of smooth logistics and safety throughout the day.

Governor Aiyedatiwa and other political leaders emphasize the importance of community participation to shape the state’s future over the next four years.

