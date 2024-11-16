OndoDecides2024: Police Deploy Drones To Monitor Election

Share

The Ondo State Police Command on Saturday introduced drone surveillance to enhance the monitoring of the ongoing governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued by SP Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson to journalists covering the electoral process.

“Good morning all, pls help propagate that the police will be using drones in the state, anyone who sees this should be rest assured, it’s the police drone used for monitoring of the election,” the message read.

The deployment of drones indicates the police’s commitment to ensuring a secure and transparent election process.

In addition to the drone technology, over 32,000 police officers have been deployed to oversee security in the 3,933 polling units spread across the 203 wards within the 18 local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO:

This year’s election features 18 candidates competing for the governorship position.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are seen as the leading contenders.

INEC officials and other security agencies have also implemented measures to ensure a smooth voting process, including the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Voter turnout and the effectiveness of security measures will be closely monitored as the day progresses.

With the use of advanced technology and significant police presence, authorities aim to maintain peace and fairness throughout this high-stakes election.

Share

Please follow and like us: