OndoDecides2024: PDP Dep Guber Candidate Votes In Idanre 

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State and House of Representatives member, Festus Akingbaso has cast his vote in the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Akingbaso who spoke shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 005, Oke Imikan, Idanre Local Government Area shared his observations with journalists.

Akingbaso voiced serious concerns about the influx of thugs in the Local Government amidst the ongoing governorship election.

He urged security agencies to take swift action to safeguard voters and electoral officials, ensuring that the integrity of the election process is upheld.

However, he commended the impressive voter turnout and the security arrangements at polling units but emphasized that the presence of thugs poses a significant risk to the electoral process.

“I am impressed with the level of voter turnout and the peaceful conduct at the polling units so far, but the presence and activities of thugs in Idanre are worrisome,” Akingbaso said.

“The turnout of voters is not bad; the security situation is also not bad.

“I have not seen anything wrong at this moment.

“I also want to commend INEC because it has not performed badly so far,” he added.

Residents of Idanre have echoed similar concerns, urging authorities to act promptly to prevent potential disruptions.

Reports indicate that security forces are on high alert, with reinforcements deployed to maintain peace in the area.

Akingbaso called on voters to remain vigilant after casting their votes.

He encourages them to stay at polling units until results are announced.

“My advice to the voters is that whenever they cast their votes, they should wait behind and keep watch until the final result has been announced.

“If everything goes as planned, my party will win.”

Speaking further on the alleged presence of thugs, Akingbaso claimed, “Information reaching me is that the majority of the villages are filled with thugs allegedly brought in by the APC.

“At the moment, all the villages are occupied with thugs.”

As voting progresses across Ondo State, stakeholders continue to emphasize the importance of a peaceful and credible election.

