OndoDecides2024: PDP Dep Candidate Delivers PU

The Deputy candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, has delivered his Polling Unit 8, Ward 2, Alade Okun, Alade-Idanre for his principal, Agboola Ajayi.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Akingbaso delivered the unit with a landslide victory, scoring 187 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 46 votes.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP), the Action Alliance (AA), and the PLP got one vote each at the unit.

It was gathered that during vote counting there were fears that the community was surrounded by hoodlums reportedly determined to carry the ballot box away.

However, the policemen deployed to the unit fired several shots in the air to scare the alleged hoodlums away.

