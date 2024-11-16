OndoDecides2024: PDP Candidate, Ajayi Decries Compromised Election

Share

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the electoral process, alleging significant irregularities.

Speaking after casting his vote at Apoi Ward 11, Unit 004, RCM Idumado Quarters Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Ajayi criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its failure to effectively manage the election.

Ajayi highlighted issues with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He stated that it took an unusually long 10 minutes to capture his details, which he interpreted as a deliberate act by INEC and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Oluwatoyin Babalola.

“The system has been compromised. It’s sad that INEC can’t conduct an election well in just one state.

“The BVAS aren’t working; it took about 10 minutes to capture me.

“I think it is deliberate on the part of INEC and the REC, Oluwatoyin Babalola, and we’ve said this several times that the woman can’t be fair,” Ajayi stated.

The PDP candidate further expressed concerns over massive vote-buying.

He alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was engaging in voter inducement with impunity.

“I have had series of complaints from across the state; people are complaining of vote-buying. It is a very shameful exercise,” he said.

Despite these issues, Ajayi maintained confidence in his potential victory and urged Ondo State residents to remain resolute and participate in the election.

“Our people must be resolute; come out and vote.

“We must not give in to the shenanigans of the APC and INEC.

“We will surely overcome,” he concluded.

