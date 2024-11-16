OndoDecides2024: Obenla Ward Agog As Voters Await Ayedatiwa, Cast Their Votes

Share

As of 8.15 a.m., electoral officers have been on ground waiting for accreditation to commence. At the Polling Unit 005, Ward 10, Obenla Ilaje local government council of Ondo state where Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa will cast his vote, many voters are already on ground, confirming their names are on the displayed voter list.

The same is in Unit 6, Ward 4, Obenla, the palace of the Oba of the area, His Royal Majesty, Oba Andrew Kolawole, Olubakin1, the Olubo of Obenla, Ilaji Ese Odo. The governor cast his vote at 8.50 a.m. with many of his loyalists of the APC watching.

The electoral officers were timely on ground doing accreditation and voting of the electorate. Many of the voters travelled to the unit through speed boats from Ugbonla communities, not minding the risk of the river travel.

