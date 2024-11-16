OndoDecides2024: LP Guber Candidate Casts Vote In Akoko North

Share

As voters troop out en masse to exercise their franchise in the ongoing election, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Ondo election, Dr Ayo Olorunfemi has cast his vote.

Saturday Telegraph reports that he voted at his polling unit in Unit 8, Ward 5, Ajowa-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

Olorunfemi arrived at his polling unit around 10:40 am and voted at exactly 10:45 am.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Ondo residents filed out to elect their leader for the next four years across major Akure Cities on Saturday, November 16.

However, the Governor of the state, Lucky Ayedatiwa who is seeking his first electoral victory has also cast his vote in his hometown of Ilaje.

