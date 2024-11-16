New Telegraph

November 16, 2024
  3. #OndoDecides2024: INEC Uploads…

#OndoDecides2024: INEC Uploads 90.08% Result On IReV Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 90.08% of the results from the Ondo State governorship election to its Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

Saturday Telegraph reports that out of the 3,933 polling units where the election took place, results from 3,543 polling units have been made available online as of 6:22 pm.

The key contenders in the ongoing election are Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

It was gathered that the election witnessed a significant turnout of voters, and security was notably tight across the state.

Anambra 2025: I'll Unite Tradition With Modern Governance, Ozigbo Tells Professionals
I Was Accused Of Killing Mohbad – Iyabo Ojo
