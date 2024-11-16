New Telegraph

#OndoDecides2024: INEC Uploads 10.65% Results On IReV Portal

Following the end of the voting process on the ongoing Ondo State election, the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 10.65 per cent of the results to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The election results from 419 out of the 3,933 polling units where elections were held in the state have been successfully transmitted

Saturday Telegraph reports that Aiyedatiwa is seeking election victory after he took over from late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who died late last year.

He faces stiff competition from Ajayi Agboola of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)  who also served as Akeredolu’s deputy in his first tenure and other candidates.

