OndoDecides2024: INEC Distributes Election Materials To PUs

Share

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday morning, began the distribution of election materials at the Anglican Primary School Registration Area Centre in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The exercise saw Polling Unit Officers and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members collecting materials to be transported to various polling units.

Saturday Telegraph reports that policemen were assigned to ensure the safety of the officials and the materials.

Early-rising voters were already seen checking their names on the voter’s list, while some locals seized the opportunity to engage in brisk business.

Vendors sold rice, water, and drinks to officials, security personnel, and voters awaiting the commencement of the exercise.

READ ALSO:

Security personnel at the venue assured voters of their safety throughout the exercise. As the day unfolds, all eyes are on Ondo State as its citizens head to the polls to elect their next governor.

An INEC official told Newsmen that the idea is to ensure that the election started as scheduled, noting that it is the only way the process can go on without delay.

The official said, “We started the distribution of materials on time and our polling unit officers left early. Hopefully, the election can start as scheduled. No room for delay.”

Share

Please follow and like us: