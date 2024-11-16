OndoDecides2024: Heavy Security, Early Arrival Of Voting Materials

Share

There was a heavy military presence at various checkpoints across Ondo State as voters turned out to vote for candidates of their choice in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Major streets were deserted as men of the military prevented both journalists and road users from moving from one point to another.

The military officers took over the roadblocks and checkpoints making access to voting centers difficult.

However, there was early arrival of voting materials in many of the voting units visited in Ondo North while the process of voting was yet to begin in many areas.

At Unit 7 Igbede in Akoko Northeast local government, the Presiding officer was educating the voters on the process of voting.

