OndoDecides2024: Electoral Hub Tasks Political Parties, INEC, Others On Integrity

The Electoral Hub has called on political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and gubernatorial candidates in the ongoing Ondo State governorship elections to ensure they uphold electoral integrity, adhere to electoral laws and promote a credible, free and fair election.

A statement signed by the Director IRIAD- The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels, also urged all critical stakeholders to ensure the election was non-partisan and free from all forms of violence.

Making reference to the Edo governorship election which had reports of irregularities, allegations of electoral misconduct and alleged lack of transparency in the collation process, The Electoral Hub called for enhanced monitoring and reporting mechanisms as well as improved security measures.

The statement partly reads: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must prioritize integrity and transparency throughout the electoral process. Improving the implementation of its monitoring systems that allow for real-time reporting of any irregularities or concerns is essential.

“INEC should actively engage with civil society organizations to promote transparency and accountability in all electoral activities. Ad-hoc staff must operate transparently, adhering strictly to electoral guidelines while treating voters with respect and dignity. Accountability is paramount; any misconduct should be investigated promptly to maintain public trust.

“A peaceful electoral environment is essential for a successful election. Law enforcement agencies must maintain neutrality and protect voters from intimidation or violence before, during, and after the election period.

“Political parties and candidates must diligently adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act and other Laws, Rules and Regulations on Elections, ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

A key provision, outlined in Section 94 of the Electoral Act 2022, explicitly prohibits any campaign activities by political parties within twenty-four hours leading up to the election. This regulation marks the official conclusion of campaigns, emphasizing the importance of maintaining integrity and respect for the electoral timeline.

“Regardless of who emerges victorious, it is vital for the winning candidate to prioritize unity and inclusivity. The new administration should actively seek input from diverse groups within society, ensuring that governance reflects the will of all citizens.

“Prioritizing policies that promote economic growth, education, healthcare, and infrastructural development will address the needs of all constituents.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should see to delivering a transparent and credible election that is free from all forms of violence and intimidation, and it should be non-partisan in its conduct. Voters must exercise their right to vote without any restraint or fear.

“The outcome of the Election results should clearly reflect the will of the Voters. The bedrock of Democracy is an election that mirrors the choice of the Voters. On this note, Election Observers should be given unimpeded access and protection in the Election.

“The Electoral Hub urges all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, civil society organizations, and voters to collectively commit to a process that promotes electoral integrity and democracy. By learning from past elections, we can work towards an outcome that truly represents the will of the people of Ondo State.”

