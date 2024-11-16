OndoDecides2024: EFCC Monitors Election To Uphold Electoral Integrity

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday monitored the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State in a bid to uphold electoral integrity.

The operatives of the anti-graft agency were strategically deployed across various locations in the state to ensure the election process remains transparent and free from financial malpractice.

The monitoring initiative aims to deter and detect instances of vote buying, selling, and any other electoral offences that could compromise the integrity of the election.

This effort is part of the Commission’s commitment to safeguarding democratic processes and preventing economic and financial crimes that may influence electoral outcomes.

EFCC’s participation in electoral monitoring is part of its mandate to combat and prevent economic crimes in all forms, including corrupt practices that may arise during significant political events.

The presence of EFCC operatives has been noted in key areas throughout the state, ensuring voters and stakeholders adhere to lawful conduct.

The Commission has reiterated its dedication to upholding fair practices and maintaining public confidence in the electoral process.

Further updates on the EFCC’s findings and the progress of the governorship poll will be provided as the situation unfolds.

