OndoDecides2024: DSS Arrests Alleged Vote-Buyer

Barely two hours into the commencement of the Ondo State governorship election, the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a suspected vote-buyer.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the suspect was arrested at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007 outside St. Stephen’s Primary School, Akure, Ondo State around 9 am on Saturday.

According to the report, the suspect was apprehended with two bags of money which are suspected to be for the incentive of voters in the election.

