OndoDecides2024: Ayedatiwa Confident Of Victory 

The incumbent Governor of Ondo State and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing election, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has expressed confidence in winning the poll.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Ayedatiwa after casting his vote at Polling Unit 005, Ward 4 in Obenla community, Ilaje Local Government Area emphasized that he was the only candidate who campaigned extensively across the state.

“I am here at Obenla community at Unit 05. It has been calm and peaceful. The turnout is encouraging. I expect the same situation at other locations.

“I believe it should be peaceful in other locations. The people will comport themselves,” the governor remarked

Ayedatiwa also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their preparation and organization, urging them to continue ensuring a hitch-free election process.

“We are peaceful in Ondo. We have been having our election in a peaceful environment. The citizens are law-abiding. I believe the election will be peaceful and credible,” he added.

The governor encouraged residents to actively participate in the voting process.

“I urged the people to go out and vote. They should go out and vote. I believe with what we have done in the last 10 months, the voters know who they want,” he said.

Highlighting the strength of his campaign, Aiyedatiwa remarked, “I am at an advantage to win because of the work I have done in the last 10 months.

“I was the only candidate that covered the entire state. I felt the people, I listened to them and the people were excited at my appearance. I believe they will translate the love to vote today.”

The election, which features 18 candidates including those from the major parties such as the PDP, NNPP, SDP, and ZLP, is being closely monitored to ensure fairness and transparency.

