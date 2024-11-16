OndoDecides2024: Ayedatiwa Casts Vote In Ilaje As Election Kicks Off

Share

As the much-anticipated Ondo State governorship election officially commenced with voters trooping out en masse to exercise their franchise, the Governor of the state, Lucky Ayedatiwa has cast his vote in his hometown of Ilaje.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the incumbent governor is seeking his first electoral victory following his appointment after the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on December 27, 2023.

Ayedatiwa who participated in the exercise early on election day at Ward 4, Obenla Community in Ilaje his ancestral home applauded the peaceful electoral process as he emphasized the importance of civic engagement and voter turnout.

It was earlier reported that voting has also commenced across major polling units in Akure South, the state’s capital.

Residents file out to elect their leader for the next four years across major Akure Cities like Oda Town, Ijomu Obanla and others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported that arrangements for the voting process have proceeded as planned.

Also, officials and materials have been dispatched earlier to the 3,933 polling units throughout the state.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu previously assured the public of a seamless electoral process.

Yakubh noted that the commission has taken steps to address past logistical challenges.

The deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the commitment to uploading results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal are expected to bolster transparency and voter confidence.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s main contender, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is also expected to cast his vote later in the day.

The election outcome is highly anticipated, as it represents a critical moment for the state’s political future.

Security agencies, including the police under the direction of DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, have been deployed across the state to maintain order and ensure a peaceful voting process.

Early reports suggest a calm atmosphere as voters exercise their democratic rights.

