OndoDecides2024: APC Stakeholders Commend Peaceful Conduct

…as Poll witnesses Vote buying

As people of Ondo State are anxious about the outcome of the governorship election, some stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have expressed optimism of electoral victory for the ruling party.

The election, according to the report, witnessed vote buying allegedly perpetrated by the major political parties. Some electorates who spoke with our Correspondent disclosed that the vote buying ranged from Five thousand to ten thousand naira.

Some party leaders of major political parties were spotted carrying bags allegedly containing cash to sway voters at polling units in Ondo State.

The political perpetrators became apprehensive when sighted media on duty.

Some voters openly admitted their willingness to accept monetary inducements in exchange for their votes.

During a private chat with one of the voters, he said, “This is how things have been for years. If they offer, why not collect? Everyone is struggling to survive.”

On security, the election witnessed the deployment of heavy security personnel across the state to ensure a peaceful exercise.

Residents are hopeful for a transparent process, despite the recurring challenges of electoral malpractice.

Another voter who spoke with Journalists disclosed, “The All Progressive Congress, APC, shared ten thousand naira while the People’s Democratic Party PDP did five thousand naira.

There were issues of BVAS malfunctioning in some pooling booths visited by our Correspondent in Akure South. The BVAS had issues of capturing the aged, precisely at, Unit 30. Ward 9 Akure South.

Meanwhile, an APC, chieftain, Dr Olumuyiwa Adu expressed confidence in the electoral success of his party.

Adu who spoke with New Telegraph after casting his vote at Akure South LG, Ward 9, Unit 005 of, Oke Aro uro 2, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, saying the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would emerge winner after the poll.

He said “We didn’t see any report of intimidation or harassment or deprivation of people exercising their franchise.

“My hope is that at the end of the day, we will have a successful election and the result will be declared peacefully.

“I am an APC person, I don’t have any concerns; it’s an APC state. Going by the technological assessment with the proper survey, as well as the wide coverage of the campaign, there’s no need to panic because APC will win the election”.

Another stakeholder of the APC, Dare Ali hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for” the seamless conduct of election with faultless operations of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).”

Voting at Polling Unit 41 in Open Space, Omodara Junction along Idanre Road Akure South Local Government, Ali described the election as “the most peaceful electoral exercise in the state.”

He expressed happiness over the performance of the ruling party, saying “The incumbent governor will take the state to the enviable height that the residents of Ondo envisage.

“This is the first time we are witnessing a peaceful election in the state, devoid of intimidation.

“I thank the INEC for this improvement in the logistics of BVAS operations. This is a remote part of the town and for it to be working effectively here shows that the commission is doing a lot to make sure that the exercise is smooth and seamless.

“I believe that APC will win the election. We are voting for continuity in development. This is the party that will take us to the enviable height we all envisage”, he said.

