OndoDecides2024: APC Leads As INEC Awaits Three LGAs Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the collation of results from 15 out of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ondo State amid the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Prof. Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi, the State Returning Officer from the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State, made this disclosure at the ongoing collation centre in Akure, the state capital.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the electoral umpire’s announcements follows the November 16 gubernatorial election conducted in the state.

With the Local Governments announced so far, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 15 LGAs declared by INEC returning officers.

The APC’s candidate and incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa amassed a total of 301,113 votes while the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi garnered 97,051 votes across the 15 announced LGAs.

Prof. Akinwumi announced that the collation process has been adjourned until 12 noon today, Sunday November 17, 2024.

This is due to delays in receiving results from the remaining three LGAs, which include Odigbo, Ilaje, and Ese-Odo.

He noted that the distance and logistical challenges have contributed to the delay.

Amid the announcements, the PDP’s agent raised concerns regarding the results from Idanre.

He alleged that elections were not conducted in Ofoso and that ballots were snatched in Alade/Atosin.

In response, the State Returning Officer assured that the issue raised by the PDP agent would be looked into.

The final results from Odigbo, Ilaje, and Ese-Odo are expected to determine the overall outcome of the election as tension continues to build in Ondo State.

