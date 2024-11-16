OndoDecides2024: APC Dep Candidate Wins PU

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ondo State election, Olayide Adelami has won his polling unit.
New Telegraph gathered that the ruling APC polled 209 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which secured 11 votes.
READ ALSO
- OndoDecides2024: INEC Uploads 10.65% Results On IReV Portal
- OndoDecides2024: Aiyedatiwa Gives Conditions To Accept Defeat
- OndoDecides2024: PDP Candidate, Ajayi Decries Compromised Election
Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Adelami voted at Unit 16, Igboroko 2, Ward 03, Ahmadiya Grammar School, Isley, Owo. He voted by 9:40 am.
Speaking after casting his vote, he expressed confidence his party would coast to victory having campaigned vigorously and received well across the 18 local governments in the state.
Please follow and like us: