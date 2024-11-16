OndoDecides2024: Aiyedatiwa’s Aide Laments Slow BVAS

Share

The Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Community Engagement, Andrew Ogunsakin has claimed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine was slow at his polling unit.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Ogunsakin voted at Majokolasan Unit 001, Ward 4, Igbotako, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking after casting his vote, Ogunsakin said that the BVAS machine could have been affected by the poor network prevalent in the area.

READ ALSO

However, he praised the voters’ turnout, applauding the people for coming out en masse to vote for the All Progressives Congress(APC)

“The BVAS has been very slow in my unit due to poor network.

“Despite this, the voting has gone on without any ugly incidents, and I commend the voters for their maturity.

“Voting started by 8 am, and hopefully, it will end by 2 pm. The APC is doing well here, and my party is sure to win the election,” he noted

Share

Please follow and like us: