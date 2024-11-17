OndoDecides2024: Aiyedatiwa Wins Agboola Ajayi LGA

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has lost his Local Government Area, Ese-Odo, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election.

In the official results announced so far, APC secured a commanding 14,511 votes in Ese-Odo Local Government Area, while PDP trailed with 7,813 votes.

This victory further solidifies Aiyedatiwa’s dominance in the election, as he has now won all 18 local government areas in the state.

With Aiyedatiwa’s comprehensive victory, the APC candidate is poised to retain the governorship seat, pending the official declaration of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

