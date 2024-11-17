OndoDecides2024: Aiyedatiwa Accepts Victory, Waves Olive Branch

Share

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has invited the opposition parties to join him in the development of the state for the next four years.

Aiyedatiwa in his acceptance speech described the election as free, fair and credible and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for providing a level playing field for all the contestants.

In a broadcast, the governor said he was overwhelmed with the renewed mandate and pledged to work tirelessly to justify the trust reposed in him.

The statement read, “Let me commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election. The security agencies across the board are also deserving of our gratitude for being very professional in their assignment and maintaining peace throughout the exercise.

“I must appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for providing exemplary leadership and also ensuring a level playing ground in the just concluded election.

“I also thank my party, All Progressives Congress, under the able leadership of the National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Campaign Council of Ondo Governorship Election led by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, We have enjoyed your unwavering support throughout this journey.

“To the State Chairman and Working Committee of our Party, the Campaign team, my family and friends, we couldn’t have achieved this huge success without your love, commitment, encouragement, and hard work. I also acknowledge and thank members of the Press for your effective coverage of the voting exercise.

“As your Governor, I promise to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government, where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress.

“We will continue to prioritize the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time to rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear State. I, therefore, want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and invite you to collaborate with us in the onerous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people.

“Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities.”

The governor dedicated his victory, first to God and to the memories of former Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

