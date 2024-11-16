OndoDecides2024: Adelami Votes In Owo

Share

The Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) running mate, Dr Olayide Adelami, has cast his vote at his Igboroko unit 2, Ward 3 Unit 16 in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

At about 9:40 am, Dr Adelami joined a queue of voters waiting to be accredited and thereafter was in line alongside members of his immediate family to cast his vote.

Speaking after exercising his civic duty, the deputy governor asked residents of Owo and the people of the state to come out to vote.

He said “Your vote is your power. I urge you all to come out to vote. In so doing, you will be contributing to the promotion of good governance and a greater Ondo state.”

Share

Please follow and like us: