OndoDecides2024: We’re Ready, INEC Assures Voters

As the citizens of the Ondo State marched to the polling units to exercise their franchise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness for the governorship election in the state.

INEC National Commissioner Supervising Ondo, Ogun, and Osun States, Professor Kunle Ajayi gave the assurance on Friday in an interview with newsmen.

Ajayi told Ondo voters that the electoral umpire won’t disappoint them as they file out in their numbers to elect a new governor.

The INEC National Commissioner noted that, unlike the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, all the Registered Areas in Ondo State have received their sensitive materials.

“We have done our own work, we are proud of what we have done and we will not disappoint the people of Ondo State,”

“I want to assure you that everything will go well. As of 3 pm, all the Registered Areas (RAs)have all their sensitive materials.

“The next thing is to move to the Polling Unit (PU). I toured some of the RAs this afternoon,” he added.

