Ondo@50: Tinubu Promises Support For Ondo Govt, Youth

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised his administration’s commitment to serving everyone fairly, equitably, and inclusively, regardless of religion, political affiliation, or social background.

President Tinubu also promised to support the Ondo State government and youths in realising their full potential in agriculture, education, technology, tourism, and the blue economy.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the state, Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo appreciated the support of the people of the state during the 2023 national election and assured all citizens of the state that his administration remains committed to serving everyone fairly, equitably, and inclusively, regardless of religion, political affiliation, or social background.

Tinubu stated that the state was established to empower its people, harness local talent, and bring governance closer to the communities. He said the state has distinguished itself in education, public service, culture, and economic contribution.

According to him, “From Akure to Owo, from Ondo to Ikare, and from Okitipupa to the riverine communities of Ilaje, the people of this state have consistently demonstrated diligence, innovation, and unity. You have produced leaders, educators, professionals, and citizens whose contributions have shaped Nigeria’s growth and stability.”

Tunji-Ojo said the President holds the people of the state in the highest regard. He recognised the resilience, industriousness, and civic responsibility of the citizens.

He said the people of the state have demonstrated remarkable participation, discipline, and commitment to democratic ideals in the last national elections.

His words “The Federal Government under the Renewed Hope Agenda remains committed to supporting Ondo State in harnessing these opportunities, improving infrastructure, strengthening security, and empowering communities, ensuring that every citizen benefits from growth and development.

“To the youth of Ondo State, the President sends a special message. You are the architects of the next fifty years. Your energy, innovation, education, and commitment to service are vital to sustaining the state’s development and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy. Embrace these values, and let your creativity, determination, and discipline drive Ondo State to new heights of prosperity and excellence.

“Fifty years is a significant milestone, but it is also a call to action. Let us deepen unity, strengthen democracy, and expand opportunities for all citizens.

“Ondo State has shown that when people work together with purpose, discipline, and vision, great things can be achieved. As we celebrate today, let us commit to ensuring that the next fifty years surpass the first in prosperity, innovation, peace, and inclusiveness.

“Ondo State is a land rich in culture, heritage, and identity. From the vibrant festivals that celebrate our traditions, to the craftsmanship of our artisans, and the enduring wisdom of our elders, this state has preserved its history while embracing modernity.

“These cultural treasures are not only a source of pride but also a foundation upon which we can build sustainable development, unity, and a stronger sense of community.

“It is also a reminder that peace, tolerance, and mutual respect are the pillars of a thriving society. Ondo State has demonstrated that diversity, whether in religion, political opinion, or culture, can be a source of strength rather than division.

“The President reaffirms that his administration will continue to protect these democratic values and support initiatives that promote social cohesion, inclusiveness, and equitable opportunity for all citizens.”