Ondo@50: Look Beyond Federation Account For Survival, Oyedele Tasks Ondo Govt

…We’re Working on Development Plans-Aiyedatiwa

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, has tasked the Ondo State government to look beyond the monthly allocation from the Federation Account to establish a diversified industrial and technological hub.

In his lecture at the 50th anniversary of Ondo State’s creation, Oyedele emphasised the need for a transformative and long-term development agenda for the state. He said the future of the state hinged on audacious vision, meticulous planning, as well as flawless execution.

In his lecture titled “Ondo State: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, Oyedele said the state must move decisively beyond dependence on federation allocations in the next few years.

While reflecting on the five decades of the state’s progress, he outlined a structured pathway that will position the state as a leading subnational economy in Nigeria and Africa in the next 50 years.

According to him, “The next 50 years hold a clear imperative for Ondo State to assume its rightful position as a leading subnational economy in Nigeria and Africa. Our vision for Ondo State Agenda 2076 must be audacious, our plans meticulous, and our execution disciplined and flawless. Let us develop a multi-stakeholder plan focusing on five strategic pathways”

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, said his administration is projecting for the next 50 years, beginning from the next five years, where the state would not be dependent solely on federal allocation for survival.

Aiyedatiwa said his administration has seen what the past leaders have done, their contributions, landmark projects, programmes, and policies that have been driving the state before, and would strengthen and improve on them.

He said, “We continue to strengthen our institutions, for example, you are not starting a new ministry of health, but you can make the one we have work better. You can’t create a new ministry of education; it has been there, it is a structure we can make more functional, to deliver better.

So also other structures, the security architecture, Amotekun has come to stay, I can make it work better, recruit more personnel, equip them the more, push for the law that will make them to carry sophisticated weapons, which will happen very soon, especially with these demands for state policing, which the current president has also approved in principle while the national assemblies are working on the modality.

“By the time that happens, Amotekun will automatically become state police, who will be able to hold and handle sophisticated weapons against the bandits and the marauders.

“We need to begin to build a foundation, a new foundation, in some other area, especially industrialisation, which is the way to go.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, called on the people in the South-West geo-political zone to be prepared for the post-2031 period after the completion of the second tenure of President Bola Tinubu in office.

The legal luminary said: ” Iam asking us to prepare for post-2031, because Tinubu will not be there forever, he will be there till 2031, so we should be prepared for post-2031, hold ourselves together, be united, there should be cohesion, there should be unity, there should be love, there should be respect, there should be thoughtfulness, otherwise, that is the way I see it.