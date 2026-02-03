Ondo@50: Look Beyond Federation Account For Survival, Oyedele Tasks Ondo Govt

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, has tasked the Ondo State Government to look beyond the monthly allocation from the federation account to establish a diversified industrial and technological hub.

In his lecture at the 50th anniversary of Ondo State’s creation, Oyedele emphasized the need for a transformative and long-term development agenda for the state. He said the future of the state hinged on audacious vision, meticulous planning, as well as flawless execution.

In his lecture titled “Ondo State: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” Oyedele said the state must move decisively beyond dependence on federation allocations in the next few years.

While reflecting on the five decades of the state’s progress, he outlined a structured pathway that will position the state as a leading subnational economy in Nigeria and Africa in the next 50 years.