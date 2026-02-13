Ondo@50: Lawyer Faults Omission Of Augustus Adebayo On Honours List

A legal practitioner, Tobi Ogunleye, has faulted the omission of the former Head of Service of the defunct Western State, Chief Augustus Adebayo, from those honoured by Ondo, Ogun and Oyo States during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the states.

Ogunleye, in an open letter to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said that if Ogun and Oyo States did not recognise the contributions of Chief Augustus Adebayo to their respective states, Ondo State should have given him a posthumous award.

The legal practitioner commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for the successful commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Ondo State. He said the golden jubilee celebration was, by all standards, a dignified, reflective, and inspiring showcase of the resilience, progress, and indomitable spirit of the state.

Also, he said under the leadership of Governor Ai- yedatiwa, the golden jubilee celebration radiated the pride in the state’s shared journey and projected hope for a more prosperous future.

However, he said the regrettable failure to remember and honour one of Ondo State’s most illustrious and consequential sons, Late Chief Augustus Oladipo Adebayo, Asiwaju of Igbara-Oke Kingdom and Baba Ijo of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Obada, Igbara-Oke is highly regrettable.

Ogunleye, in his letter to Governor Aiyedatiwa said: “Born on 31st December 1925 in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Late Chief Augustus Oladipo Adebayo, OFR, was no ordinary citizen. He was a towering colossus in Nigeria’s administrative, academic, and intellectual history—a rare blend of scholar, states- man, technocrat, and patriot whose life was a testament to service, excellence, disci- pline, and unimpeachable integrity.