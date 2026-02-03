Ondo@50: I’ll Sustain, Consolidate Past Gains – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has vowed to sustain and consolidate the development so far achieved by past administrations in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also promised to pursue a new developmental agenda to place the state on the pedestal of modern cities.

Speaking in a state broadcast on Tuesday in commemoration of the creation of the state on February 3, 1976, Aiyedatiwa said: “As we celebrate this Golden Jubilee, our administration remains steadfast in consolidating past gains while pursuing a bold, realistic and inclusive development agenda.”

According to him, “We are strengthening our security architecture, investing in critical infrastructure, revitalising agriculture, expanding healthcare access, empowering youths and women, and fostering an enabling environment for enterprise and innovation.”

The governor charged the people of the state to recommit themselves to efforts to take the state to greater heights.

He solicited the support of the people for the government in the implementation of its policies and programmes to advance the state.

His words: “My dear people, the next fifty years call for renewal of purpose, unity, innovation, discipline, and faith. Let us, therefore, recommit ourselves to hard work, civic responsibility, and mutual trust.

“Let us support the government to continue to advance the frontiers of development of our dear Sunshine State. Let us build cities and rural communities that are productive, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable.

“On this Golden Jubilee, I call on every citizen and resident irrespective of political affiliations, to join hands with our administration in building a virile State: a State that works; a State that cares; a State that stands shoulders to shoulders with its peers and can compete globally while upholding its values; truly, a place of Our Ease.”

Aiyedatiwa eulogised all stakeholders, including his predecessors, for their contributions to the creation and development of the state.

He said, “Let me also use this opportunity to salute all my predecessors, both military and civilian leaders, for their contributions. We shall continue to acknowledge and celebrate their enduring legacies.”