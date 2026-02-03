Ondo@50: Exportation Of Raw Cocoa Limits Participation In Chocolate Market – Alamu

The Managing Director, Johnvents Group of Companies, Mr John Alamu, has said the exportation of raw cocoa has limited the participation of Ondo State and other West African countries in a global chocolate market valued at over $130 billion.

Alamu said as the state marks 50 years since its creation, one of the defining stories emerging from celebrations is how private-sector investment is translating the state’s long-standing agricultural strengths into industrial growth and employment opportunities.

According to him, the state is one of Nigeria’s major cocoa-producing states. He said for decades, cocoa farming has supported rural livelihoods across the state.

However, he said, like much of West Africa, the crop has historically been exported in raw form, limiting participation in a global chocolate market valued at over $130 billion. He said the challenge has been less about production and more about value capture.

Alamu said its operations in Ondo State are designed to address this gap by processing agricultural commodities closer to their source and retaining a greater share of economic value locally.

During the celebration of Ondo @ 50 celebrations, Alamu said Johnvents highlighted how this shift is taking shape.

With 10 factories operating in the state, Alamu said Johnvents has established an integrated value chain that spans sourcing from farmers, local processing, and the production of higher-value outputs for domestic and export markets.

He said the facilities link agriculture more directly to manufacturing, support industrial activity, and make Johnvents one of the largest employers of labour in Ondo State.

He said, “Ondo State has grown cocoa and other crops for decades. Our focus is on processing these commodities here at home, creating jobs, and building products that can compete globally.”

He noted that value addition extends beyond physical infrastructure.

According to him, “It is about people, farmers, technicians, engineers, and young professionals, who together form the foundation of a sustainable industrial economy. With the right policies and infrastructure, Ondo State can deepen value addition and strengthen its position in regional and global markets.

“Beyond cocoa, Johnvents’ operations span cashew, sesame, legumes, almonds, pistachios, rice, edible oil, animal feed, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and logistics.

“The company operates across multiple countries and markets, with activities extending beyond Nigeria into other parts of Africa and international markets, positioning Ondo State as a critical hub within its broader global value chains.

“Ondo at 50 is a moment of pride for the people of the state. We congratulate the government and citizens of Ondo State on this Golden Jubilee and commend the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the state continues to strengthen its economic and industrial foundation.”

As the state looks ahead to its next 50 years, he advised stakeholders to continue the investment in agro-processing, infrastructure, and skills development will be essential and ensuring that crops grown in the state are not only harvested locally but also processed, branded, and sold to markets across Nigeria and beyond will determine how fully Ondo converts its agricultural strength into long-term economic value.