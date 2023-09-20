Ondo Youths Seek Justice, Protest Mohbad’s Death

The youths in Akure, Ondo State on Wednesday stormed the major roads in their hundreds to protest the death of Nigerian artist, Promise Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad.

The protest, marked by chants and calls for justice, aimed to draw attention to the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise and seek justice.

The protest, which was organised by concerned youths and fans of the late artist who donned black attire, kicked off at the popular NEPA roundabout, after which they marched through the Oba Adesida road-Cathedral intersection before proceeding to the Arakale route.

The peaceful protest advanced through the Akure metropolis, and its momentum grew, attracting an increasing number of youths who joined the cause.

In addition to the physical demonstration, protesters also utilised various social media platforms to amplify their grievances, employing hashtags such as #JusticeForMohBad.

According to one of the protesters, Yemi Afolabi, Mohbad was a budding artist whose beacon was shut down in his prime.

“His music resonated with us, and he had a promising future ahead. We cannot accept his death without answers. We demand justice for Mohbad.

“No one will accept what happened to him. Mohbad was killed, and before his death, he revealed all those who tormented and were after his life.

He added, There is much video evidence of how he was bullied, assaulted, and humiliated. He even wrote a petition to the police about all that he was going through, but no action was taken until he died,”

The protesters called on law enforcement agencies to expedite the investigation into Mohbad’s death and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

They emphasized the need for a transparent and impartial investigation, free from undue influence or cover-ups.