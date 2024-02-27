Ondo Workers Join Protest, Demand Prices Slash, Functional Oil Refineries

Workers in Ondo State under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have joined their counterparts in the country to protest against the ongoing excruciating economic hardship in the country.

The peaceful protest was in fulfilment of the threat by the NLC to embark on a two-day protest across the federation against the hardship in the land and failure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to implement the agreement reached with workers last year.

The protesters were armed with different placards with inscriptions like “Stop The Hunger, Lower Food Prices,” “Fix Local Refineries,” “End Hunger and Poverty,” “Support Local Industries,” and “Tax The Rich and Subsidise the Poor,”

The protest moved from the secretariat of the NLC at Alagbaka, and marched to the Governor’s Office peacefully.

The state Chairman of NLC, Comrade Victor Oladele-Amoko, who led the protest, declared that the demand of the union was basically the need to end hunger and poverty in the country.

Besides, he said there was need to revamp all the existing oil refineries in the country to allow local refining of crude oil with a view to shore up the Gross Domestic Production(GDP) of the federation.

They said these steps would have impact in improving the value of the local currency, Naira, in the foreign exchange.

Aside these, the protesters demanded tackling of insecurity in the country as well as rejection of anti-people monetary policies of IMF and World Bank.

Addressing the workers at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the state Head of Service (HoS), Pastor Kayode Ogundele, told the protesters that the state government was aware of the hardship in the land.

He promised that their messages would be delivered to the appropriate authorities.