Ondo Workers Demand N256,950 Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to increase the minimum wage from N73,000 to N256,950. In a letter to Aiyedatiwa, the NLC also demanded a review of pensions because of the harsh living conditions.

According to the union, inflation, subsidy removal, and the rising costs of food, transport, housing, and healthcare have eroded wages, leaving workers and pensioners in “perpetual economic suffocation”. However, the NLC Chairman Ademola Olapade and the Secretary Akin Sunday praised the governor for the prompt payments of salaries and pensions, as well as the timely promotion of deserving workers.

The union said in the letter: “This demand is based on multiple compelling fac- tors rooted in economic reality, rising cost of living, and a moral obligation to protect the dignity and welfare of workers and retirees. “It is no longer news that the Nigerian economy has been severely battered by inflation, currency devaluation, fuel subsidy removal and skyrocketing costs of food, housing, transport, and healthcare.

“These factors have eroded the value of wages and left the average worker and pensioner in a state of perpetual economic suffocation. “Despite this, Ondo State, as an oil-producing State, has continued to experience a tremendous increase in its internally generated revenue (IGR) and particularly federal allocations, due to the improved oil earnings, favourable market conditions, and subsidy funds.

“This reality was part of the understanding and commitment made by the state government during the last minimum wage negotiation, that whenever there is an upward shift in the state’s revenue profile (inflow), workers’ welfare will be reviewed accordingly. “Recently, the Imo State Government approved and commenced the payment of a new minimum wage of N104,000 to Imo State workers and pensioners alike.