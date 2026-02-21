Ondo Woos Investors With Investment Summit

The Ondo State government is to hold investment summits as part of activities to mark the first anniversary of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and to shore up Direct Foreign Investment (DFI) into the state’s economy.

The Special Adviser to Aiyedatiwa on Entrepreneurship Development and Chairman of the Investment Committee, Summy Smart-Francis said the administration is taking deliberate steps to introduce bold reforms and strategies aimed at repositioning the state for sustainable economic growth and transforming it from a civil service dependent economy into a diversified and industrialised one.

Smart-Francis said the state Investment Summit 2026, with the theme: “The New Order: Forging A Pathway To Prosperity,” would hold on Monday, February 23, 2026, at the International Cultural and Event Centre (The Dome), Alagbaka, Akure.

According to him, the Summit is aiming at attracting investments into the state to create job opportunities and transform the state from a civil service state to an industrial hub. Smart-Francis disclosed that the state government would sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), including the Deep Seaport.

He explained that international investors, investors from the country, and captains of industry are expected at the summit. He further explained that registration for participants could be done online and physically at the registration desk at Investment House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Expressing optimism about the impact of the summit, Smart-Francis said it would mark a turning point in the state’s economy.

According to him “This summit will bring significant change to Ondo State’s economy because concrete investment commitments will be secured. These projects will boost internally generated revenue and create massive job opportunities for our people.”