Ondo: Why Aiyedatiwa May Not Pick Deputy Soon –Sources

Since he was sworn in as the substantive governor of Ondo State after the demise of his principal, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has come under intense pressure on who becomes the deputy governor. That is even as the elders of the party have asked him to stay action until the closure on the death of Oluwarotimi Akerodolu, who lost the battle of life to cancer on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Sunday Telegraph gathered that a group from Owo wants the next deputy governor to come from Ondo North, precisely Owo in order to complete Akeredolu’s term which was cut short by the unfortunate incident. Others are saying that Ai- yedatiwa should pick from Ondo Central, which is Akure Area, but some are kicking against it. Yet, another one says he should wait till the end of the current tenure and pick someone from Ondo Central as his running mate.

But it was gathered that party elders have asked Ai- yedatiwa to stay action till after the burial of Akeredolu, insisting that it would amount to dishonour and disrespect to be shopping for a deputy while his remains were yet to be buried. However, it is going to be real politics and real one at the moment the rites of passage for the one popularly called Aketi are over, even though the off-cycle election into the office of the governor comes up in November. Before November, most of the other people interested in becoming the governor will begin to prepare themselves for the election. Right from the primaries to those who will take part in the primaries and of course, will ensure that they get the endorsement of Abuja. Those who should know said that the days ahead are going to be interesting as governance will give way to politics with all of them giving it what it will take.

A competent source familiar with happenings in Ondo politics, said that ethnic colouration has been introduced into the fight for the Alagbaka House. The odds, our source said, tilt towards Aiyedatiwa. Before then, Aiyedatiwa had been battling to stave off impeachment from the House of Assembly. Our Source said: “Ethnic colouration has been introduced into it. People from his area are saying it is their time to govern and pick the ticket of the party as well.” However, some people have also entered the race. Without the physical presence of (Oluwarotimi) Akeredolu, it would be difficult for him to navigate the political terrain. It is going to be tough and very very tough for him. Some others would like to join the fray. He is going to be in the race.

Ife Oyedele will be in the race. Sola Oke will be in the race and some other greenhorns will also come in and give it a try.” Also, our source said that Abuja will play a decisive role in who becomes the governor of the Sunshine State. “I have also been told that Abuja will be the ultimate decider. “The major one for now will be who the deputy governor becomes. It favours people from Akure, Ondo axis. I know one or two people who are already thinking that they should knick it. “Everybody knows that Abuja will play a decisive role in who picks the ticket. “He has his tentacles and if he was able to survive all the plots against him, he was able to stave away impeachment because he made the right contact. There is somebody very close to the president, who is his friend also from Ondo State.

“But going forward now, a lot will depend on if he picks an indigene of Akure as his deputy. That is what they are telling him to do even though some other interests are saying they should pick them. “Somebody played a decisive role in ensuring that President Tinubu gave him a second listening ear after the first hearing. He is now going to win. “That person will also con- tinue to play a decisive role in the unfolding political drama in Ondo State. Anybody who underrated Aiyedatiwa does so at his own peril. “It is going to be tough but going forward, it is going to be interesting. He is putting together his team and is also reaching out.” Another Source said that without the endorsement of Abuja, “your primaries will not be easy with the exit of Akeredolu.

Normally like we have seen in other states; the incumbent governor plays a critical role even though he may not be on the ballot. If you look at what happened in Ogun State, which produced the sitting governor in 2019, was largely Abuja. The attempt of the then-governor to produce his successor did not materialise. “Now that the incumbent as it were has done everything to ensure that if indeed, Akeredolu had been around, the political calculation would have changed because the APC chairman is fiercely loyal to him under the leadership of Adetimehin. But with his exit now, a different ball game is in the play, and Abuja will play a significant role with the belief that PDP too will not go contrary to the will and directive of Abuja.

“If the current scenario continues, Aiyedatiwa may be the man of the moment for now. We should not discount the fact that there is one Engineer, Ife Oyedele, who is also close to the loop of power. There is also one Olusola Oke, who has contested in the past and he has indirectly shown interest in the race. There is still one other person. Some people are even speculating that Jimoh Ibrahim will also run. For now, January will signal the beginning of the race officially for the Alagbaka House. Everybody knows that those whom we have mentioned will play key roles, but the odds seem to be tilted, not that it favours the incumbent governor but it tilts towards him because of the cause of origin.

“There has always been the clamour that somebody from his senatorial district should also be the governor because there has never been any. We have had Central and the North, who have been governors of the State. “He is also yet to settle down and some of the people who may have been seen not to be able to play his game at least, we have seen some resignations of key persons close to the former loop of power.