Ondo Warns Security Agencies Against Annexing Territories To Ogun

Share

…We’re Not Part of Ijebu State – Ondo Monarchs

Traditional rulers from the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have warned security agencies and officials of the Federal Government against annexing territories in the state to the neighbouring state of Ogun.

The monarchs in a communique issued after a special meeting held at Igbokoda and signed by Oba Olusegun Williams Akinyomi, the Amapetu of Mahin and Chairman of Ilaje Council of Obas and Oba Olufemi Ogbaro, the Odoka of Obe-Ogbaro who is the Secretary Ilaje Council of Obas said they would not be part of any proposed Ijebu State and should not cede any of their lands to any of the proposed states.

The monarchs, in their resolution, threw their weight behind the state government that stated that the Oke-Agor-Isekun, where an abandoned oil well was discovered by men of the Nigerian Navy, belongs to Ondo State.

Pointedly, the monarchs asked both the Federal and Ondo State governments to protect their citizens living in the area as there were reports of intimidation of indigenes of Ilaje working and living in the boundary territories.

The monarchs called on the Ondo State and Federal Government to ensure the security of lives of their indigenes living in the area and advised misguided officials, including security agencies making false territorial claims for Ogun State, to desist from creating unwarranted crises in the area.

According to them, the recent antics of some Ogun State officials in Irokun, particularly since the demise of Olurokun Oba Olowoniyi Abejoye whose daughter, Princess Adeyinka Abejoye-Ogunyemi, has since been appointed Regent and advised those fanning crises to check themselves and remember the age-long peaceful co-existence among the people of both states.

The monarchs said they have received reports of some hired armed hoodlums who invaded the Ilaje community of Eba burning properties and claiming to be working for the Ogun State Government, aided by some members of security agencies.

They said that Eba, including Eba Island, which hosts one of the Ondo State Forest Reserves acquired by the colonial administration as part of Ilaje District, is not on the boundary with Ogun.

The communique read “Meeting was informed and took cognizance of agitations by different peoples and groups of Nigeria for creation of states with proposals to that effect submitted by members and published by concerned Committees of the National Assembly as reported in the media one of which is the proposed Ijebu State which published parts strangely feature names of Ilaje communities.

“Meeting resolved without prejudice to the interests of those who feel concerned, but for the avoidance of any doubt, that Ilaje people reject the inclusion of any part of Ilaje land in the proposed Ijebu State or any other state in the east and west of Ilaje land as hereinabove defined.

“Ilaje shall remain one and indivisible entity with no part thereof excised except by creation of more Local Governments or administrative units therefrom, within the same state, to which we may clearly and unambiguously subscribe, if need be, in the fullness of time.

“Meeting affirmed our avowed commitment to the maintenance, defence, and promotion of Ilaje unity, territory, and culture as an integral part of the Federation of Nigeria and urge persons of Ilaje origin or descent to remain vigilant and shun all forms of inducement that may compromise our inherited territorial integrity.”

Share

Please follow and like us: