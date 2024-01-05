Ondo Varsity Congratulates Ayedatiwa On Inauguration As Governor

Governor Lucky Aiyedetiwa has been congratulated by the Governing Council, Management and Staff of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) on his recent inauguration as the Executive Governor of Ondo State.

It would be recalled that following the painful demise of late governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu took on December 27, 2023, Aiyedetiwa was sworn in as the new Executive Governor of the state.

In a statement issued by the university authorities in Okitipupa on Friday, the Vice Chancellor of OAUSTECH, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, also commiserated with the new governor over the death of the former governor.

The statement read in part: “It is with immense grief and a profound sense of loss, I express OAUSTECH’s heartfelt condolences to you at this critical time that history has thrust on you the leadership of our dear state.

“No doubt, this is a difficult time for you, having worked closely with the deceased governor for over a decade in various capacities.

“May the Almighty God grant you the fortitude to bear the loss and endow you with divine wisdom to pilot the affairs of the Sunshine State in the years ahead.

READ ALSO:

The statement noted that Akeredolu’s death “has cast a pall of sorrow over the Sunshine State. “We believe God has positioned you to fill the vacuum particularly for our dear fledgling university.

“We strongly believe in your unwavering commitment to the betterment of our state, education and our great institution, even in the face of adversities, to leave an indelible mark on the sand of time and eternity in the state.

“I wish to express our deepest sympathies during this time of immense loss and solidarity to you at this difficult time in the annals of the state, as you support the advancement of education unwaveringly and bring positive transformation to enable our academic landscape to blossom glowingly.

“During this period of mourning, may our collective strength and unity serve as a beacon of hope and support for one another.

“Our thoughts and prayers at OAUSTECH are with your administration, the people of the state and Akeredolu’s family during this trying period.

“On behalf of Council, Senate, Management, Staff and Students of OAUSTECH), I wish to congratulate you on your assumption of office as the governor of the state,” Ologunorisa said.