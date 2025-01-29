Share

The residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, are gripped with fear following the mysterious deaths of two men in separate incidents, barely weeks apart, after allegedly engaging in extramarital affairs.

In the first case, a driver, whose identity is being withheld, reportedly slumped and died immediately after visiting a woman at her residence.

Eyewitnesses claimed the man somersaulted three times before collapsing.

In a similar incident, a well-known shop owner in Akure reportedly met a similar fate under mysterious circumstances.

A witness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the incident has stirred anxiety among residents.

The bizarre nature of the deaths has reignited discussions about thunderbolt, a mystical Yoruba spell believed to act as a fatal trap for adulterers.

Thunderbolt, often referred to as a spiritual punishment, is said to be secretly placed on a person by their spouse or partner as a deterrent against infidelity.

Though largely considered a traditional belief, the spell has been widely discussed across the Yoruba-speaking regions of Nigeria, with many attributing sudden deaths of adulterers to its effects.

The back-to-back occurrences have left Akure residents both shocked and concerned.

