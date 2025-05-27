Ondo TUC Secretary Gets New Appointment

Share

The General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ondo State, Dr. Gideon Olusola Bakare, has been elected as the President of the Federal Government College, Idoani Alumni Association.

Dr. Bakare will lead the newly constituted executive body comprising alumni from Ondo, Edo, and Ekiti States. Others elected alongside him include Hon. Oladeji Ebisemiju, Engr. Adedoyin Agbede, James Samuel, Kehinde Folasade Awoseye, and Olajumuke Ibidapo.

Speaking after the inauguration of the new executive, Dr. Bakare urged members to become more involved in the activities of the association and in supporting their alma mater.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork among executive members, stating that the welfare of members and development of the school must be prioritized, achievable only through collective effort.

Dr. Bakare also expressed appreciation to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for fostering an enabling environment that allows alumni associations to contribute meaningfully to their former schools.

He called on former students to support their alma maters, noting that the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of funding the education sector. He further appealed to private individuals and philanthropists to partner with the government in uplifting education in the country.

“Education remains the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering indigent children to build a brighter future. It is the greatest opportunity for children living in poverty,” he said.

According to Bakare, alumni have a responsibility to mobilize resources and create educational opportunities for the next generation.

Share