Ondo TUC Secretary, Bakare Gets PhD From AAUA

The Secretary of the Ondo State Council of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Gideon Olusola Bakare, was one of the students of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State who bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

Bakare, who graduated in Educational Management, Planning, and Policy, was the Student Representative for his class and Faculty during his stay at the institution.

Speaking with reporters after the conferment, Bakare returned all glory to God almighty for the grace to complete the programme despite various challenges, ranging from financial to emotional and unavoidable academic bottlenecks.

He expressed his gratitude to his wife and immediate family members for the approximate support received.

Bakare advised civil servants to upgrade themselves to be compliant with the recent challenges associated with their jobs.

He said there is no age barrier to attainment of education saying education starts from cradle to grave.

While appreciating the state government for giving him the necessary and required approval, he promised that the knowledge gained from the programme would not only be used to better his lots and family but also to impact Public Service in terms of better performance.

Born to a family of Elder and Deaconess Bakare in Idoani, Ose Local Government, over five decades ago, he rose to become Director of Planning Research and Statistics at Ondo State Board for Adults, Technical and Vocational Education.

He is a Member/Fellow of many Professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Public Administration (CIPAN), Nigeria Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT), and Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC).

He is happily married to Dr Mrs Bakare, the special assistant to the Commissioner of Agriculture. The relationship is blessed with children.

