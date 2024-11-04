Ondo To Combat Menace Of Plastic Waste, Flooding

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said that tackling the menace of plastic waste and flooding is a top priority for his administration as environmental degradation continues to threaten the ecosystem and human health.

Speaking at the 2024 OSEPA Summit tagged; “Combating the menace of plastic pollution in Ondo State 3.0” held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Akure, Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieving a plastic-free environment in Ondo State.

The governor commended the Ondo State Environmental Protection Agency (OSEPA) for its efforts and expressed satisfaction with the consistency of the annual summit since the agency’s creation in 2022.

According to him, “Plastic pollution remains a hydra-headed problem with devastating effects on our environment and the healthy existence of humanity”.

The governor emphasized the need for collaborative action to combat the issue, while also highlighting the ongoing environmental challenges, including improper waste disposal and clogged waterways caused by plastics.

