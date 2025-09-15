Ondo Suspends 3 Officials Over Teacher Recruitment Job Scam

The Ondo State Government yesterday suspended three senior officials over their alleged involvement in a job scam tied to the recent recruitment of teachers in the state.

The affected officials — two directors and a deputy director were suspended on the orders of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, pending the outcome of an investigation into the job racketeering scandal.

Though their names were not disclosed, findings revealed that the officials allegedly collected between N500,000 and N700,000 from unsuspecting job seekers, depending on their qualifications.

The controversy erupted last week after some individuals protested their exclusion from the ongoing biometric verification of newly recruited teachers. It was later discovered that they had presented forged appointment letters.

In a statement, the government clarified that the protesters were not among the over 2,000 teachers legitimately recruited, who have since resumed duty.

Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said investigations showed that three insiders at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) connived with outsiders to issue fake appointment and posting letters in exchange for money.