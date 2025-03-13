Ondo Surveyors Cries Out, Says Our Lives In Danger

Share

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has raised the alarm over incessant attacks and kidnappings of its members working on sites in different parts of Ondo State.

The state Chairman, Kayode Tajudeen Bello, who reacted to the recent kidnapping of none of its members, said members of the association could no longer work in the sites outside the state capital because of the fear of kidnappers.

Addressing a press conference on the recent kidnapping of nine field officers working on a site, Bello said the statement credited to the Special Adviser on Special Duties and Union Matters, Mr Bola Taiwo, has made matters worse for them.

Taiwo had blamed the nine kidnapped surveyors for going to the site without security operatives. He blamed them for collecting huge amounts of money from their client and failing to spend much on their security.

However, the NIS described the statement as regrettable and capable of emboldening the kidnapping of not only surveyors but also other professionals who have to go about their lawful duties with security escorts.

While calling for the sack of the Special Adviser, Bello said the association would consider legal action if Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa failed to sack him within the next 48 hours.

His words “We are using this medium to express our disappointment and dissatisfaction on the reoccurring of the insecurity situation in Ondo state, and response of one of the political office holders to Mr. Governor, The Special Adviser adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties (Mr. Bola Taiwo) blaming the kidnaping of the nine workers of the survey firm on the inability of the surveyor to provide for themselves adequate security after collecting huge amount of money from their client.

“There is no gainsaying that surveyors and other allied professionals in the civil service of Ondo State don’t embark on fieldwork with security operatives. Therefore, it is inappropriate to single out surveying as a profession that must work under security escort.

“One of the major duties of the government is to provide security for its citizens. Hence, the government must prioritize making Ondo State safer for all its citizens, rather than shifting blame on victims.”

Debunking the allegation of collecting money without adequate security, Bello said, “This claim is baseless and unquantifiable. Surveying, like any other profession, operates within regulated fees, and it is unrealistic to expect professionals to include personal security expenses in their charges. The government should focus on improving security rather than making insensitive remarks.”

Bello said, “The Government should be more proactive and not wait for the bureaucratic process before taking action on serious security matters. Swift intervention is needed to ensure the safe return of any kidnapped citizens.

“Requiring surveyors to hire police escorts for fieldwork is impractical and unreasonable. Security should be a fundamental right of all citizens, not a privilege.

