Ondo State: Lessons From Success Story On Security

Amotekun Corp’s lofty journey has been one of remarkable achievements and unwavering resilience. Our brave men and women have scaled the most daunting challenges, confronting terrorists, bandits and kidnappers with unwavering courage.’

—-Gov. Lucky Aiyetadiwa (Speaking on the efforts of Amotekun Security in the state)

Going by the dictates of Section 14 Sub-section (2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) the primary purpose of government is to guarantee the protection of the citizens and their property from harm in addition to providing for their welfare, to enhance their wellbeing.

But given the socio-political dynamics of the multi-ethnic Nigerian nation insecurity has reared its ugly head bedevilling the economic landscape over the decades. While trillions of naira in budgetary allocations have gone to confront the mindless menace of the nefarious activities of all manner of insurgents -from Boko Haram, ISWAP, to bandits, Lakurawa and Mahmuda terrorists and fully armed herders hundreds of thousands of precious, irreplaceable lives have been wantonly wasted over the decades.

But one governor truly making the desired difference in both the frontal battle and the proactive approach to insecurity is none other than Lucky Aiyetadiwa, beaming the sunshine of hope on state security with his government’s determined efforts, in Ondo State. Amongst the fascinating features in this regard include the adoption and reinforcement of the Amotekun Corps as left behind by his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu (of blessed memory).

Furthermore, he has become an indefatigable advocate of state policing to drive home the importance of strengthening security down to the grassroots. Another aspect of course, is having a holistic approach to the fight against crimes and criminality, knowing full well that the government cannot do it all alone, hence the involvement of security agencies, non -governmental organisations (NGOs) and the people themselves.

Indeed, the news headlines tell the story – or at least, part of it. For instance, these include: ”Aiyetadiwa calls for synergy among security agencies.” Another one comes in as: “Amotekun, example of transformative power of state-level security – Aiyetadiwa”. And while still ruminating over that, the one on: “Ondo government approves death penalty for kidnappers” screams boldly to the face and the heart of humanity.

They deserve the punishment, do they not? Of course, they do!” Governor Aiyetadiwa seeks synergy of security agencies in protecting border communities in Ondo State. Yet, another page -turning one states that: “Governor Aiyetadiwa distributes 50 operational vehicles to security agencies”.

Talk about the power of pragmatic partnership in combating the persisting challenge of insecurity. Interestingly, these critical issues were highlighted by the state Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Mr. Idowu Ajanaku during a recent interview he granted an FM Radio station.

According to him, the increasing level of security in the state is predicated on the strong backing from the collaboration of security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps. He praised Governor Aiyedatiwa for the prompt provision of the needed logistics, resources including drones and security personnel deployed across all the forests in the state, for surveillance day

So, what matters in all of these engagements is the holistic approach adopted by the government because everyone would be enlightened to play his part to ensure that there is sustainable security in the state

and night. And with policemen working closely with the Amotekun that led to the quick arrests of the perpetrators behind the abduction of a member of staff of the Adekunle Ajasin University some weeks back.

In addition, he emphasised the salutary efforts being made by the government to engage potential investors to Ondo State, as the peace being currently enjoyed is key to attracting them. With the noble aim to strengthen that peace, the governor reiterated this during the presentation of 50 high-grade operational Toyota Hilux vehicles to security agencies in the state which formed part of activities that marked his first 100 days in office:

“This event underscores our administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the effectiveness, efficiency and capacity of our security agencies to respond to any security alert or acts of criminality in the state,” he stated. He emphasised the importance of synergy among all security stakeholders, as that collaboration is critical to tackling the security challenges facing the state.

Good enough, this philosophy runs in sync with his administration’s development blueprint, tagged: ‘Our Ease’, which prioritises the safety of citizens. It would be recalled that in July 2024, the state government distributed 25 units of Toyota Hilux vehicles to security agencies, highlighting the new presentation as a continuation of that is exactly what Sam Walton refers to as one of the secrets of success; hinged of course, on the constancy of purpose.

Such practical demonstration of the power of partnership on combating insecurity was also enhanced during the Yemie Fash’s Online News platform 3rd Interactive Session, during which Aiyedatiwa and other stakeholders called for synergy among security agencies.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami; the Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa; and the Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philip, as well as members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, political appointees, heads of security agencies, top government functionaries, and other dignitaries.

As the governor has reiterated through different fora, and reinforced by practical efforts the South-West Amotekun has come to stay. The concept of State Police which he is championing will eventually free the people from the ineffective federal security structure which has gulped humongous sums of taxpayers’ money with little to show for it.

By his rapid response to the cries of the farmers in Akure North who staged protest against attacks from armed herders, placing curfew on two communities and lifting it after thorough appraisal and putting preventive measures firmly in place he has walked the talk on state security.

So, what matters in all of these engagements is the holistic approach adopted by the government because everyone would be enlightened to play his part to ensure that there is sustainable security in the state.

That would form the foundation to build other structures related to employment generation which the governor has promised different youth organisations and is putting into practice with the vast and varied industrialisation landscape through the Deep Sea port, agribusiness companies as well as the infrastructural development to attract visitors from across the world to the globally recognised Idanre Hills and other destinations of alluring, scenic splendour.

These are lasting lessons for other states and geopolitical zones to learn from, adapt and implement in the interest of the people they are elected and paid to serve.