Ondo State, Investors Sign $50bn Refinery Deal

The Ondo State Government has signed a $50 billion investment partnership with the Sunshine Infrastructure Joint Venture to establish a world-class refinery and free trade zone in the state. This was contained in a statement by Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

He explained that the deal targeted to fast-track the establishment of a 500,000-barrels-per-day refinery and a 1,471-hectare Sunshine Free Trade Zone in Ilaje Local Government Area.

The statement read: “The Joint Venture had secured over $50 billion for the development of a 500,000-barrels-per-day refinery and a 1,471-hectare sunshine free trade zone in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state. “The funding followed the successful execution of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Joint Venture and the state government through the Ondo State Investment Promotion Agency.

“This investment marks a new dawn for Ondo State. It will fast-track industrial development, attract more investors and create jobs for our people.” The Managing Director of Sunshine Infrastructure JV, Henry Owonka, said the initiative had progressed from conception to execution through consistent engagement with ONDIPA.

According to him, the project’s initial $30 billion valuation was reviewed to $50 billion following an expansion to cover broader infrastructure and community-driven programmes.

He said: “The Sunshine JV is not just an investment; it’s a development framework that will transform industries, strengthen communities and improve livelihoods.” According to him, the refinery will supply petroleum products locally and internationally.