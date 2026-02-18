Ondo State Athletes Eye Niger Delta Games Top Spot

On the last lap of their closed camping and putting finishing touches to their training routine, some of the athletes who will be representing Ondo State at the 2nd Niger Delta Games in Edo State are confident of making a big impact.

The Games are scheduled to commence with an opening ceremony on Friday, and athletes from the nine states are expected to arrive tomorrow. The athletes who returned for the end part of their camping in Akure yesterday have described the atmosphere as serious, focused and encouraging.

Two of the football players, Ola Gabriel Temitope and Olamide Agbajeola, said the team had already switched into competition mode, adding that they were in camp to win. “We are training every day and everyone is taking it seriously. We want to make Ondo State proud.

We all know football is the king of sports and we want to make it big time,” Temitope said. Agbajeola also said the camp had helped the team settle quickly, stressing that the players were motivated by the opportunity to represent the state.

Meanwhile, a swimmer, Mojisola Giwa, said the athletes were in high spirits and confident ahead of the festival, adding that the camp had improved their fitness and teamwork. According to her, the preparations have strengthened the athletes’ belief that Ondo State can compete favourably with other states at the festival.

“The preparation has been good and we are grateful for the support. As for me, I am ready. I believe we will come back with medals,” Giwa said.