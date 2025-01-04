Share

Temitayo Oluwatuyi Oluseye, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG) under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has passed away.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Oluseye succumbed to complications arising from a road accident on Saturday, January 4, 2024, after weeks of being bedridden in the hospital.

It would be recalled that Oluseye was appointed SSG by Governor Ayedatiwa on January 24, 2024, and served the state with dedication during his tenure.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves through Ondo State especially Akure Kingdom which is his hometown and beyond, with many mourning the loss of a devoted public servant.

The accident that led to his demise occurred weeks ago, leaving him hospitalized as doctors worked tirelessly to save his life.

Unfortunately, his health deteriorated, and he passed away on Saturday.

The Ondo State government is expected to release further details about burial arrangements and plans to honour Oluseye’s memory.

His death marks a significant loss for the state as he was a key figure in its administrative affairs.

Oluseye’s legacy as a dedicated and selfless leader will undoubtedly be remembered in Ondo State’s history.

