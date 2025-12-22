Ondo South: Why Okitipupa Indigene Should Replace Sen Ibrahim –APC Chief

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Akogun Olutoye Sunday, has said that the party should consider a candidate from Okitipupa as replacement for Senator Jimoh Ibrahim in Ondo South Senatorial District.

The call came on the backdrop of Senate’s confirmation of Ibrahim as a non-career ambassador-designate. The APC chief made the call in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He stated that Okitipupa—the largest town in Ondo South, and headquarters of the local government area of Ibrahim, aligned with the consensus that the local government should complete it’s term at the senate to maintain equity and representation.

Speaking on aspirants for the position, Olutoye stated that the immediate past speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele: will be the best replacement for Ibrahim.

He noted that the Ideal candidate for the APC for the Ondo South senatorial district remained the former speaker. He stated that among aspirants expressing interest in the seat, Akindele’s credentials are unparalleled.